Short Interest in Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Drops By 61.5%

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the March 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PROBF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.21. 32,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,517. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.25. Probe Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53.
Probe Metals Company Profile
