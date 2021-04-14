Short Interest in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Expands By 200.0%

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 9,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 246,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RSSS stock opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. Research Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $63.86 million, a PE ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 2,709,500 shares of Research Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $6,827,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSSS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Research Solutions by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in shares of Research Solutions by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 484,000 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC raised its position in shares of Research Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 344,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,864,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

