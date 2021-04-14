Short Interest in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Increases By 192.5%

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 192.5% from the March 15th total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 89,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have commented on RFIL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of RF Industries from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

In other news, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 4,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $27,932.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,011 shares in the company, valued at $320,531.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,617 shares of company stock valued at $51,185 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RFIL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of RF Industries by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 51,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 24,187 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of RF Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries stock opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -694.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $7.56.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million. RF Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Research analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

