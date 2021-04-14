Short Interest in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Expands By 144.1%

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, an increase of 144.1% from the March 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SACH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Aegis boosted their price objective on Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Sachem Capital stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 124,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,737. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $114.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.37. Sachem Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 48.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sachem Capital will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SACH. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Sachem Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Sachem Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Sachem Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 58,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 490,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

