Short Interest in Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Increases By 183.0%

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a growth of 183.0% from the March 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sandfire Resources America in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRAFF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,595. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18. Sandfire Resources America has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31.

Sandfire Resources America Inc acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

