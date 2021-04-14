Short Interest in Simlatus Co. (OTCMKTS:SIML) Rises By 200.0%

Simlatus Co. (OTCMKTS:SIML) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 488,100 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 162,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 968,682,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Simlatus stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Simlatus has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04.

Get Simlatus alerts:

About Simlatus

Simlatus Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and owns broadcast equipment and software for broadcast studios worldwide. The company also provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area, as well as Internet services.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Simlatus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simlatus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.