Short Interest in Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Grows By 214.0%

Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 214.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SRMLF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Storm Resources from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on Storm Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Storm Resources in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Storm Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Storm Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Get Storm Resources alerts:

Shares of Storm Resources stock opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. Storm Resources has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Storm Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storm Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.