Short Interest in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Drops By 55.3%

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the March 15th total of 8,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other Strattec Security news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 7,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $423,595.80. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Strattec Security during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the fourth quarter worth about $630,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Strattec Security during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Strattec Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Strattec Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Strattec Security stock opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.19. The stock has a market cap of $189.08 million, a PE ratio of -187.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.11. Strattec Security has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $67.28.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $127.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.97 million. Strattec Security had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Strattec Security will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.