Short Interest in Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Drops By 56.3%

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the March 15th total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, Director Michael R. Keller bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $103,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,301.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 4.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group started coverage on Super League Gaming in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of SLGG opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. Super League Gaming has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $135.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc operates a video gaming and esports entertainment platform for everyday players in the United States. The company offers Minehut, a social and gaming portal for the avid Minecraft players; Framerate, a social video network in gaming; SLG.TV that provides esports competitions and entertainment programming following the leagues, the teams, and players; Virtualis Studios, a virtual production studio, which offers solutions for video, television, and branded content; and City Clubs that aggregates gamers and creators across different genres of games, ages, and skill levels for digital and physical competitions.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.