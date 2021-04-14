Short Interest in Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Declines By 59.9%

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 59.9% from the March 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWRAY opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07. Swire Pacific has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $8.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

