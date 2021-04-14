Short Interest in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Rises By 138.5%

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 138.5% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The China Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The China Fund by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 72,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its position in shares of The China Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 127,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The China Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,162,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The China Fund by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,355,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,707,000 after acquiring an additional 147,725 shares during the last quarter.

Get The China Fund alerts:

NYSE CHN traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,665. The China Fund has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.78.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.