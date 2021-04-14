Short Interest in The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) Expands By 200.0%

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NSEC stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.40. The National Security Group has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The company has a market cap of $25.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter. The National Security Group had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $16.99 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The National Security Group stock. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.58% of The National Security Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

