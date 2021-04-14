Short Interest in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Rises By 135.3%

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 135.3% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UBP traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.08. 2,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,227. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $567.45 million, a PE ratio of 63.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.