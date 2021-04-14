Short Interest in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Drops By 57.6%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the March 15th total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,997,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,168,000.
Shares of VYMI opened at $66.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $66.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.27.
