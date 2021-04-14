Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Declines By 65.8%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 65.8% from the March 15th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:VTWV opened at $139.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $68.60 and a 1-year high of $148.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.309 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

