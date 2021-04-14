Short Interest in VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Rises By 145.5%

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, an increase of 145.5% from the March 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 648.0 days.
VAT Group stock opened at $270.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.03 and a 200-day moving average of $265.76. VAT Group has a 1 year low of $270.42 and a 1 year high of $270.42.
About VAT Group
