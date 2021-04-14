Short Interest in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Declines By 66.1%

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 66.1% from the March 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 32,493 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 50.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 45,505 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSF opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $61.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

