Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Decreases By 66.9%

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 66.9% from the March 15th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CSB stock opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $66.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 31,065 shares during the period.

