Short Interest in Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Declines By 66.9%

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 66.9% from the March 15th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS WEICY opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.09. Weichai Power has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Weichai Power alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weichai Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other major automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles, gear boxes and components, and other automobile components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, new energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; and forklift trucks, and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Weichai Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weichai Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.