Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Declines By 55.6%

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,567,000.

Shares of ERH stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $13.29. The company had a trading volume of 12,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,211. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $13.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

