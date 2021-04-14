Short Interest in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Drops By 56.6%

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the March 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.93. 26,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,368. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $13.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.0315 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
