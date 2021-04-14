Short Interest in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Drops By 56.6%

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the March 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.93. 26,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,368. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $13.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.0315 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 48.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 540,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 176,850 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $590,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $289,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

