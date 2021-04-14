Short Interest in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Rises By 141.8%

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 141.8% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 45,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 332,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 20,134 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of MHF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 37,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,216. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.56. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.0218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.