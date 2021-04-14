Short Interest in Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Rises By 184.6%

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,973,500 shares, a growth of 184.6% from the March 15th total of 693,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XEBEF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Xebec Adsorption from $7.25 to $5.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Xebec Adsorption to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.15.

OTCMKTS:XEBEF opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43. Xebec Adsorption has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

