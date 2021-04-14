Short Interest in Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Decreases By 53.7%

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the March 15th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Z stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.28. Z has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $14.98.

Get Z alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YAHOY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Z from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Z from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Z in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Z Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company's Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and other corporate services.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Z Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.