Short Interest in ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Expands By 158.6%

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 158.6% from the March 15th total of 537,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 15.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZK International Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.30% of ZK International Group worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZKIN opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. ZK International Group has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

