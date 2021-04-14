Sierra Metals Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sierra Metals in a report issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$99.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$96.09 million.

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$3.50 to C$4.80 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of TSE SMT opened at C$3.56 on Monday. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of C$0.92 and a 12-month high of C$4.92. The stock has a market cap of C$579.61 million and a PE ratio of 20.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.55.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

