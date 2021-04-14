Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Short Interest Update

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 571,000 shares, a growth of 176.8% from the March 15th total of 206,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $457,000.

SGTX stock opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.50. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $54.32.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGTX. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sigilon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

