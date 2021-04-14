Signature Chain Price Hits $0.0045 on Top Exchanges (SIGN)

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. One Signature Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Signature Chain has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and approximately $22,060.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Signature Chain Profile

Signature Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signature Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signature Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

