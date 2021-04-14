Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €145.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) has been assigned a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WAF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €136.63 ($160.74).

Get Siltronic alerts:

Shares of FRA WAF opened at €138.85 ($163.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €138.00 and a 200 day moving average of €120.09. Siltronic has a 12-month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 12-month high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.