Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. FMR LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,580,000 after buying an additional 9,397,507 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,431,000 after buying an additional 3,045,169 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,233,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,445,000 after buying an additional 1,356,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,370,000 after buying an additional 928,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.59.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.31. The company had a trading volume of 45,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,060. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $121.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

