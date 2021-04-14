Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Price Reaches $0.0752 on Exchanges

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for $0.0752 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $206,546.66 and approximately $9.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00035045 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001608 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000736 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000254 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 102.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,745,056 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

