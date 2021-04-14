Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.52

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.52 and last traded at $44.52, with a volume of 1061 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SKX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 65.10 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.05.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $566,731.12. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $4,765,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 511,168 shares of company stock worth $19,475,234. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

