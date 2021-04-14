Skycoin Trading Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 14th. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $63.99 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for $3.20 or 0.00005004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00065350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00262665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.44 or 0.00715382 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00023440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,290.84 or 0.98979065 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $545.94 or 0.00853784 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

