SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Gap Down to $52.97

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.97, but opened at $51.52. SkyWest shares last traded at $54.16, with a volume of 186 shares trading hands.

SKYW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Get SkyWest alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 2.10.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $589.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.96 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%.

In other news, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 20,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,124,593.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,271.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 41,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $2,387,774.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,449,780.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,272 shares of company stock worth $4,295,078 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWest Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.