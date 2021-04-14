Sleep Number (SNBR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Sleep Number to post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $567.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.55 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. On average, analysts expect Sleep Number to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $123.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.92. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $151.44.

Several brokerages have commented on SNBR. TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $636,890.54. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $3,442,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,590 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,878 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

