Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA) Short Interest Update

Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 158.3% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,139,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Smart Cannabis stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,835,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,160,931. Smart Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

Smart Cannabis Company Profile

Smart Cannabis Corp. operates in the agriculture and cannabis industries. The company, through its subsidiary, Next Generation Farming, Inc, provides turnkey, automated, commercial greenhouses systems that improve yields and decrease water consumption for cultivators of organic food and cannabis crops.

