Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA) Short Interest Update

Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 158.3% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,139,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Smart Cannabis stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,835,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,160,931. Smart Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.
Smart Cannabis Company Profile
