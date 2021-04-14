SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for SMART Global in a report released on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis expects that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.08.

SGH opened at $54.31 on Monday. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average of $37.15.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other SMART Global news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $173,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,206 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,692. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 287.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SMART Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

