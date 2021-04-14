SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.17

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$28.17 and last traded at C$28.10, with a volume of 16304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.78.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRU.UN. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$28.25 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$23.50 price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.96.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of C$4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

