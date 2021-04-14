Smartlands Network (SLT) Price Reaches $16.06 on Major Exchanges

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 14th. Smartlands Network has a total market cap of $81.92 million and approximately $717,250.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartlands Network coin can currently be bought for $16.06 or 0.00025778 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00062095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00018942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00088522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $393.97 or 0.00632345 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00032581 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00036722 BTC.

Smartlands Network Coin Profile

SLT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao . Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

