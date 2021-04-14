Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,490.10

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,490.10 ($19.47) and traded as high as GBX 1,611 ($21.05). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,608.50 ($21.02), with a volume of 506,037 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMIN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smiths Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,617.86 ($21.14).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,528.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,490.10. The company has a market cap of £6.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.70 ($0.15) per share. This is an increase from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.56%.

In other Smiths Group news, insider George Buckley purchased 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,454 ($19.00) per share, with a total value of £12,504.40 ($16,337.08).

Smiths Group Company Profile (LON:SMIN)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

