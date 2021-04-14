Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Benoit Dageville Sells 29,750 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) insider Benoit Dageville sold 29,750 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total value of $6,811,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Benoit Dageville sold 28,506 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $6,631,920.90.

On Monday, March 29th, Benoit Dageville sold 28,724 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total value of $6,509,720.12.

On Monday, March 22nd, Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total value of $6,800,157.28.

NYSE SNOW traded down $8.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $229.14. 3,419,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,431,449. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $205.07 and a one year high of $429.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.01 and a 200-day moving average of $273.81.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.59.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its holdings in Snowflake by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,512,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

