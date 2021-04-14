Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,273 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $15,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 18,581.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,768,000 after buying an additional 3,632,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,481,000 after buying an additional 224,004 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.51, for a total value of $3,517,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,806,776.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,796,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,190,802 shares of company stock valued at $266,645,936. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.59.

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.16. 63,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,445,063. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.77. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.07 and a 12 month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

