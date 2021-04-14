SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,666 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $9,146,000. Microsoft accounts for about 2.5% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 79.7% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,138,000 after buying an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $2,507,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 18,657 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 3G Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Microsoft by 150.0% during the third quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 30,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $231,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $258.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.11 and a fifty-two week high of $259.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.41.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

