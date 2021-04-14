Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Update

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, AlphaValue downgraded Société BIC to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

OTCMKTS BICEY traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $31.74. 1,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.75. Société BIC has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $31.89.

SociÃ©tÃ© BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products in Europe and internationally. The company offers stationery products, including ball pens, ink, dry gel pens, fineliner pens, graphite pencils, coloring pencils, coloring felt pens, poster paints, water colors, plasticines, double-sided dry eraser whiteboards, mini pocket mouse decor, glue stock dÃ©cor, markers, stickers, graphic pencils, mechanical pencils, sticky notes, printing products, dyes, leads, writing instruments, and correction and adhesive tapes, as well as crayons, arts and crafts kits, correction fluids, correction pens, and erasers.

