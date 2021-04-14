SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT) Short Interest Update

SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of SOFT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.60. 1,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,236. SofTech has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54.
About SofTech
