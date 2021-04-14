Solana (SOL) Price Tops $26.48

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Solana coin can now be bought for $26.48 or 0.00042135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Solana has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Solana has a market cap of $7.15 billion and $341.56 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00065734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00019355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.41 or 0.00683199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00088817 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00032620 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00036602 BTC.

Solana Profile

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 492,831,299 coins and its circulating supply is 270,018,859 coins. The official website for Solana is solana.com . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Solana Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

