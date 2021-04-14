SolarCoin (SLR) Price Up 169.9% Over Last Week

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded up 92.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. SolarCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and $15,578.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SolarCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0697 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SolarCoin has traded 169.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.22 or 0.00423222 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 83% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,226,900 coins and its circulating supply is 64,801,291 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SolarCoin (SOLAR) is a coin to increase the adoption and reward photovoltaic power production. The coin is a scrypt Proof of Work crypto currency with a block time of 60 seconds. The initial 100 block reward halves every year and the difficulty adjusts every 1440 blocks. There is 140 character transaction messaging. “

SolarCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

