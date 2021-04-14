SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Purchased by Cardan Capital Partners LLC

Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.83. 19,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.41 and a 200-day moving average of $286.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $358.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.64 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Johnson Rice downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.16.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $879,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,473 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

