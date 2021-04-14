Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) President Sells $2,706,723.84 in Stock

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) President Jeff Dyke sold 54,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $2,706,723.84. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 858,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,976,302.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeff Dyke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Jeff Dyke sold 32,547 shares of Sonic Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,627,350.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAH traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $49.50. 422,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,845. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.68. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

