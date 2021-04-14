Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 383,900 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the March 15th total of 843,100 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the period. 2.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonnet BioTherapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sonnet BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ SONN opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.